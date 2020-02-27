Emporia high school teacher terminated for violating board policies, lacking professional judgment

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNW) – A high school teacher with the Emporia School District/USD 253 has been terminated Wednesday.
According to Board of Education USD 253 website, Tyler Bosiljevac’s employment was terminated effective immediately after adoption Wednesday for the following reasons:
- Failing to demonstrate sound professional judgment;
- Violating Board Policy GAAC, Sexual Harassment, which prohibits sexual harassment;
- Violating Board Policy GAF Staff-Student Relations, which requires staff members to maintain professional relationships with students which are conducive to an effective education environment;
Violating Board Policy GBU Ethics, which requires an educator to recognize the basic dignities of all individuals with whom he interacts in the performance of his duties;
Violating Board Policy EBB, which addresses the provision of a safe environment for students while in school attendance; and
Failing to maintain a positive learning environment for students.