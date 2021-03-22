Emporia man charged with murder after crash while fleeing

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EMPORIA, Kan. (AP) — A 23-year-old Emporia man is charged with first-degree murder after a fatal crash that happened as the suspect was fleeing from police.

Devawn Mitchell is scheduled to make his first court appearance Monday on more than 25 charges resulting from the incident in Emporia on Thursday.

Police say a pursuit began after Mitchell swerved in the direction of a patrol car, forcing the officer to evade a collision.

Police say they tracked Mitchell in Emporia but called off two pursuits because of he was speeding and running stoplights. Police say Mitchell eventually hit a pickup truck, killing 64-year-old Steven Henry. Mitchell is being held on a $1 million.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories