Emporia man dies after flipping car near in Kansas City

Local

KANSAS CITY, Mo.(WDAF) – The Kansas City Police Department says one man died after losing control of his car and flipping it onto its roof Monday morning.

Luis Joseu Cervantes-Magana, a 22-year-old from Emporia, Kansas, was driving northbound on Broadway Boulevard near 29th Street in a black Mercedes at about 3 a.m.

He lost control and was ejected from the vehicle. He was the only person inside the car and the vehicle landed in the southbound lanes.

Cervantes-Magana was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

