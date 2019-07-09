Emporia man dies in Monday morning accident

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNW) – Emporia police say 20-year-old man died as the result of an accident Monday morning.

Spokeswoman Lisa Sage said just before 7 a.m., the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center received a call of an accident involving a person being run over by a vehicle in the 3300 block of West 6th Avenue.

Emporia police and fire crews responded and found Hayden Miller dead at the scene. While the investigation continues, initial information appears as though Miller was a passenger in a pickup truck, fell and was run over by the same pickup.

There is no evidence of foul play at this time.