EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Emporia Police Department has shared tips on caring for outdoor pets in cold weather.

The EPD says to provide more food, water and shelter.

“Outdoor pets need to consume 25 to 50% more calories than usual because the cold weather tends to deplete their energy,” the EPD said.

The EPD says to make sure to provide fresh food and water to outdoor pets in plastic containers.

“Your pet’s tongue can stick to metal, or the water can freeze,” said the EPD.

Outdoor pets should have a shelter or dog house that will protect them from the wind and is elevated, according to the EPD.

“Add in blankets, towels or hay to help keep your pet warm and dry,” the EPD says.

The EPD says failure to care for your outdoor pets could result in a charge of animal cruelty.

K.S,A 21-6412 states in part: (a) Cruelty to animals is: 3) having physical custody of any animal and knowingly failing to provide such food, potable water, protection from the elements, opportunity for exercise and other care as is needed for the health or well-being of such kind of animal” Emporia Police Department

