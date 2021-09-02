Emporia police investigate threats to businesses

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Emporia Police Department says it has been getting calls from Emporia businesses and organizations reporting that they have received threatening phone calls.

The threatening calls started Wednesday night and are never the same, but police say they are all coming from the same phone number.

With help from other law enforcement agencies, Emporia police say they have learned the threats are coming from outside the state of Kansas.

“Currently, these calls do not sustain a credible threat to any business, organization or person in the City of Emporia,” Capt. Ray Mattas, EPD, said in a news release.

He wants to hear from anyone who has received a threatening phone call. Police will continue to investigate them.

