Emporia police seeking public’s help in locating 2-year-old boy

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Emporia Police Department announced via its Facebook page Monday that they’re seeking the public’s help with locating a missing 2-year-old Kyrese Cabrera-Downs.

The department shared the following message on its Facebook post:

The Emporia Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating 2-year-old Kyrese Cabrera-Downs, a mixed-race black and white male last seen with his grandmother, Jessica S. Downs (photo attached), and possibly Nathan Shown. Jessica Downs is a white female, 41 years of age, 5’8” 165 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair. She may be driving a black or dark-colored 4 door passenger car with a rounded body. (unknown make/model) Nathan Shown is a white male, 39 years of age, 5’11” 180 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair. (photo attached) The child, Kyrese Cabrera-Downs, 2 years of age, a mixed-race black and white male, approximately 25 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair (photo attached). Kyrese was last seen wearing a red “Thomas the Tank Engine” pajama shirt and blue pajama pants. Police believe Downs (and possibly Shown) could be traveling to Augusta, KS with the child. EPD is currently investigating this case as a missing child and Interference with Parental Custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Emporia Police Department at (620) 343-4225 or Lyon County Crime Stoppers at (620) 342-2273. Tips can also be submitted to Lyon County Crime Stoppers via Smartphone or online application by visiting P3 tips.com.