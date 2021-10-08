Emporia restaurant to be ‘deconstructed’ to help with fire investigation

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) — The landmark restaurant in Emporia that was destroyed by a fire on Aug. 14 has been scheduled for demolition.

Coach’s Grill & Bar in Emporia will be slowly “deconstructed” to look for the cause of a fire that destroyed the building. (Photo courtesy Ashley Sherman)

On Thursday, Oct. 14, exactly two months after Coach’s Bar & Grill was engulfed in flames, the building will be “deconstructed” according to Clarence Frye, General Manager, Flint Hills Mall.

The phased approach allows investigators to “map the interior” as the collapsed building is not safe for firefighters or investigators to enter.

Industrial Wrecking will bring the building down slowly and safely so a fire investigation can be done for the insurance company’s claims adjuster.

Frye said no decision has been made about rebuilding the structure. The building will be leveled and hauled away.