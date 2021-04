WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It is a big change for a downtown Wichita Street. Emporia Street is now a two-way street from Central to Dewey.

The project to convert the one mile stretch of road to a two-way street cost around $400,000.

The city installed new traffic signals and markings on the street. Also, the city worked with nearby businesses to make sure the changes met their needs.

The goal is to make it safer for drivers and pedestrians and provide easier access for nearby businesses