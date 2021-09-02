Emporia woman airlifted after her Tahoe is struck by a train

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNW) – An Emporia woman, 26, was airlifted after her Tahoe was struck by a train on Thursday around 3:20 p.m. It happened in the 1600 block of Road T.

Lyon County EMS, Lyon County deputies, and the Kansas Highway Patrol all responded.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said Samantha Vargas of Emporia was driving when her Tahoe was struck by an eastbound cargo train at a railroad crossing.

Vargas was extricated and airlifted to a Topeka hospital from the scene. Her condition is unknown at this time.