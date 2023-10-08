WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Hispanic Heritage Month is in its second week of celebrations.

Empower hosted its second annual fiesta at Nomar.

Empower’s missing it to support small businesses, and this event highlighted Hispanic vendors across Wichita.

It brought together the community with music, dancing and food.

“I think having the community out here is really like a way to bring everyone together no matter what the heritage is. I think it’s a really great way to have everybody come out here and experience Nomar,” said Nina Martinez McCaslin, a local entrepreneur.

Tune into KSN News at 5 p.m. on Tuesdays during October for spotlights on Hispanic Heritage Month.