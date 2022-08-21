WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)–This Year National Latina day fell on Saturday, August 20 and Hispanic leaders in Wichita organized their second annual Latina Bruch to celebrate.

The goal behind the brunch is to motivate and support Latina women all throughout the sunflower state. Idalia Loya is the Director of Community Impact at Empower and says she started the annual event to help connect minority women in our area.

It is a day for women to interact, chat, and get to know each other. People will be able to show their businesses, talk about their success stories, and future business plans. Around 60 Latinas registered for the annual brunch.

“So, there are Latinas who are attorneys, Latinas who are non-profit leaders, and Latinas who are elected officials. So yeah we wanted to stay connected and build each other up and with this network really help each other and support each other. So, if someone is running for office, we have a group of Latinas that can help. If someone just received an award, we have a group to help lift each other and lift our voices. Because typically we are not lifted so it is to highlight those women because we are doing things,” Loya said.

The event was sold out and held at the Evergreen Resource Center. If you are interested in assisting next year, you can reach out to the non-profit organization Empower.