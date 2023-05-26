An endangered siamang was born on Tuesday at the Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City. (Courtesy: Lee Richardson Zoo)

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City announced that an endangered siamang gave birth to her first baby.

The baby was born on Tuesday. The zoo says the baby is doing fine.

Keepers found Violet holding the baby Tuesday morning during the morning check. Zoo staff is monitoring the family, paying close attention to maternal behaviors, the baby’s strength and activity, as well as how Dad is fitting in with the new dynamic.

“We’re always cautious with first-time moms, but so far, Violet is doing really well, and the baby is nursing and holding on strong. Dad is mostly keeping his distance for now and is respecting mom and baby,” said deputy director Joe Knobbe. “We’re hoping to confirm the gender of the infant in the coming days.”

The zoo says the bird is the result of a breeding recommendation from the siamang survival program.

The family resides in the Wild Asia area at Lee Richardson Zoo.