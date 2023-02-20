WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Tanganyika Wildlife Park announced that an Indian rhino calf was born on Thursday, Feb. 16.

The rhino was born to Monica, a rhino that was born through artificial insemination. Monica was pregnant for 462 days before giving birth. The father is Stacks.

Tanganyika says the rhino weighed 80 to 90 pounds and was named MarJon, or MJ for short. The names came from Mary and Jon Sendall, long supporters of the park.

The park says Monica has been nursing and bonding with her calf. She has been carefully cleaning the baby between naps.

Tanganyika Wildlife Park says they are committed to preserving and protecting endangered species like Indian Rhinos