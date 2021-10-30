‘Ending the cycle’: Union Rescue Mission hopes to expand their services in 2022

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Union Rescue Mission will soon expand their services by adding more housing for those in-need. This is part of a their project, Dreams Rebuilt. CEO of the organization, Doug Nolte, says the reason for wanting to expand their services is due to the increase in homelessness.

According to Nolte, since the start of the pandemic more people have lost their jobs, and many have unfortunately ended up on the streets.

Dreams Rebuilt will allow Union Rescue Mission to add 60 beds and double their housing capacity.

He says he hopes to help folks end the vicious cycle many of them are in. Allowing them to get clean from any addiction they may have.

“So as we look at this, one of the things we have to do is we have to have a front end where we can take those that are in need maybe in that emergency situation get them stabilized get them into recovery but ultimately, we hope they get involved in programs that they can kind of face some of the things that are keeping them in that cycle,” said Nolte.

“We don’t want people sitting on a sidewalk or camping on a sidewalk when we can get them into an environment where so we’re working through the plans, but we would love to be open by mid-2022.”

The Union Rescue Mission currently houses around 160 men but plans on providing aid to more in the upcoming months.

The organization continues to look for more funds as the move forward with ‘Project Rebuilt’. For more information on that or if you wish to become a volunteer you can contact the Union Rescue Mission at 316-687-4673 or email volunteer@urmwichita.org.