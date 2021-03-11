Energy assistance program expanding to help more Kansas families

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The criteria for qualifying for energy assistance in Kansas has changed so that more families can qualify. The deadline has also been extended.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said she is expanding the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) to help Kansans who are getting higher than normal utility bills because of the recent arctic weather.

“We know that many people face higher than normal energy bills because of the unprecedented winter weather in February,” Kelly said in a news release.

Starting today, the deadline to apply for LIEAP is May 28 instead of the original March 31. Also, the income requirement has been expanded from 130% of the federal poverty level to 150%.

Income eligibility determination: ​

Household size Monthly Income Yearly Income 1 $1,595.00 $19,140 2 2,155.00 $25,860 3 2,715.00 $32,580 4 3,275.00 $39,300 5 3,835.00 $46,020 6 4,395.00 $52,740 7 4,955.00 $59,460 8 5,515.00 $66,180 9 6,075.00 $72,900 10 6,635.00 $79,620 11 7,195.00 $86,340 12 7,755.00 $93,060 13 8,315.00 $99,780 14 8,875.00 $106,500 Each add’l 560.00

The Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF) will look at applications that had been denied to see if they qualify under the new guidelines.

Other requirements of LIEAP include:

Applicants must be responsible for direct payment of their heating bills

Applicants need to have made payments on their heating bill two out of the last three months

Those payments must be equal to or exceed $80 or the total balance due on their energy bills, whichever is less

The level of benefit varies according to household income, number of people living in the home, type of residence, type of heating fuel and utility rates.

You can find LIEAP applications at your nearest DCF office and through partnering agencies. You can also call for an application. The number is 1-800-432-0043. To apply online, click here.

visit https://cssp.kees.ks.gov/apspssp/sspNonMed.portal.

For more information, click here.