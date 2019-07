RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The fight over a proposed wind farm in southeast Reno County continues.

Next-Era energy and six dozen landowners filed a lawsuit in district court to try to overturn the county’s decision to deny a conditional use permit.

The lawsuit claims there are problems with a protest petition that forced a unanimous vote to approve the permit.

It also says there was no legal basis for denying the project.

Reno County says it has not received the lawsuit.