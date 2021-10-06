Enigma Club & Lounge announces policy changes after deadly shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sweeping changes are coming to Enigma Club & Lounge following a deadly shooting last month.

In an open letter to the public, Enigma says it has heard patrons’ requests loud and clear and is using those suggestions to make what the club is calling “necessary adjustments” moving forward.

Come Wednesday, Oct. 6, it will have been one whole month since the deadly shooting killed 34-year-old Preston Spencer.

Several who were at Enigma when the shooting took place say they are still reeling from the events of that night.

“My good friend, she wants to have a good ol’ get together for her birthday, and sadly, my mind’s not strong enough to go to that place,” said Essence Johnson, an Old Town Shooting survivor who was shot in the leg.

In a statement on Enigma’s Facebook page, the club is upping its age requirements. Women must be at least 25 years of age to enter, while men must be at least 30 years of age.

Those who fall under the age requirement, but are at least 21 years of age, must have a membership to enter. Those memberships can only be approved by Enigma staff and must be co-signed by event hosts.

Security measures have also been heightened. Staff members will go through de-escalation training, while the Wichita Police Department members will secure the area outside the venue.

“I do think that on Labor Day, if they would have the Wichita PD out there, or those age requirements, yes, I do think that would have changed a lot,” Johnson said.

Johnson says she welcomes the changes but is sad they had to be made in the first place.

“Luckily, I turn 25 in less than 20 days. I don’t really see anything wrong with the age requirements, but I do think it’s kind of different that it’s so high,” Johnson said.