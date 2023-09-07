WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Have you ever stood in the airport security screening line and looked enviously at the people who speed past you in the TSA PreCheck line?

The people in the Transportation Security Administration PreCheck line move faster because they don’t have to remove their shoes, laptops, liquids, belts or light jackets.

You could be in the fast lane, too, but you must apply and pay a $78 fee.

During the first two weeks of October, Wichita Eisenhower National Airport and IDEMIA will host a TSA PreCheck enrollment event at the airport.

Oct. 2-12: 9 a.m.-noon and 1-5 p.m.

Oct. 13: 9 a.m.-noon and 1-2 p.m.

Closed Saturday and Sunday

The event will be in the meeting rooms on the mezzanine level in the terminal. Free 60-minute parking is available in the airport’s short-term lot.

To speed up the process, pre-enroll and select an appointment time:

Click here to fill out the form for TSA PreCheck. Click here to find out what documents to bring to the enrollment event. Search “67209, or Wichita, or ICT” to create an appointment or a walk-in appointment. The system will generate available locations. Select Wichita, KS Pop-Up: ICT, 10/2-10/13. Scroll to the bottom and select “Next.” Select an appointment time OR check the box walk-in. Hit submit.

If you qualify for TSA PreCheck, it is good for five years. TSA says about 99% of TSA PreCheck passengers wait less than 10 minutes to get through security. Children can usually get the TSA PreCheck on their boarding pass if they travel with an enrolled parent or guardian.