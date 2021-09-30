Enrollment falls at Kansas universities while community and technical colleges see a slight increase

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Board of Regents released the 2021 fall semester enrollment on Thursday.

The enrollment shows a decrease in full-time equivalency (FTE) is down at public universities. However, FTE increased at community and technical colleges in the state.

Overall, the system has a 1.1% decline in FTE enrollment on the 20th-day fall census.

Across the six state universities, there was a decrease of 1,735 FTE students (-2.4%). Community colleges experienced an increase of 425 FTE students (1.2%), while technical colleges saw an increase of 57 FTE students (1%).

This spreadsheet provides enrollment numbers in Kansas for universities, community colleges and technical colleges.

UNIVERSITIES

University202020211-year change
Emporia4,3144,066-5.8%
Fort Hays9,2918,488-8.7%
KSU16,62916,057-3.4%
KSU Veterinary Medicine7307786.6%
Pittsburg5,5015,141-6.6%
KU20,61420,552-0.3%
KU Medical Center2,7852,8010.6%
Wichita State11,04211,2882.2%
Total70,90569,170-2.4%

COMMUNITY COLLEGES

Community202020211-year change
Allen1,2831,2880.4%
Barton2,2932,046-10.8%
Butler4,5244,348-3.9%
Cloud953889-6.7%
Coffeyville1,1651,076-7.7%
Colby8568570.1%
Cowley1,7711,723-2.7%
Dodge City1,0341,19715.8%
Fort Scott1,0301,1148.2%
Garden City1,2201,200-1.7%
Highland1,3171,3240.5%
Hutchinson3,0023,0220.7%
Independence5565906.1%
Johnson8,0548,98711.6%
Kansas City, Kansas3,0032,880-4.1%
Labette8518742.6%
Neosho1,0551,000-5.3%
Pratt842798-5.2%
Seward9991,0232.4%
Total35,80836,2331.2%

TECHNICAL COLLEGES

Technical202020211-year change
Flint Hills5855961.8%
Manhattan Area4664721.2%
NCK6076222.6%
NKT5956122.8%
Salina Area39746216.4%
WSU Tech2,7802,723-2.0%
Total5,4295,4861.0%

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories