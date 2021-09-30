Enrollment falls at Kansas universities while community and technical colleges see a slight increase

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Board of Regents released the 2021 fall semester enrollment on Thursday.
The enrollment shows a decrease in full-time equivalency (FTE) is down at public universities. However, FTE increased at community and technical colleges in the state.
Overall, the system has a 1.1% decline in FTE enrollment on the 20th-day fall census.
Across the six state universities, there was a decrease of 1,735 FTE students (-2.4%). Community colleges experienced an increase of 425 FTE students (1.2%), while technical colleges saw an increase of 57 FTE students (1%).
This spreadsheet provides enrollment numbers in Kansas for universities, community colleges and technical colleges.
UNIVERSITIES
|University
|2020
|2021
|1-year change
|Emporia
|4,314
|4,066
|-5.8%
|Fort Hays
|9,291
|8,488
|-8.7%
|KSU
|16,629
|16,057
|-3.4%
|KSU Veterinary Medicine
|730
|778
|6.6%
|Pittsburg
|5,501
|5,141
|-6.6%
|KU
|20,614
|20,552
|-0.3%
|KU Medical Center
|2,785
|2,801
|0.6%
|Wichita State
|11,042
|11,288
|2.2%
|Total
|70,905
|69,170
|-2.4%
COMMUNITY COLLEGES
|Community
|2020
|2021
|1-year change
|Allen
|1,283
|1,288
|0.4%
|Barton
|2,293
|2,046
|-10.8%
|Butler
|4,524
|4,348
|-3.9%
|Cloud
|953
|889
|-6.7%
|Coffeyville
|1,165
|1,076
|-7.7%
|Colby
|856
|857
|0.1%
|Cowley
|1,771
|1,723
|-2.7%
|Dodge City
|1,034
|1,197
|15.8%
|Fort Scott
|1,030
|1,114
|8.2%
|Garden City
|1,220
|1,200
|-1.7%
|Highland
|1,317
|1,324
|0.5%
|Hutchinson
|3,002
|3,022
|0.7%
|Independence
|556
|590
|6.1%
|Johnson
|8,054
|8,987
|11.6%
|Kansas City, Kansas
|3,003
|2,880
|-4.1%
|Labette
|851
|874
|2.6%
|Neosho
|1,055
|1,000
|-5.3%
|Pratt
|842
|798
|-5.2%
|Seward
|999
|1,023
|2.4%
|Total
|35,808
|36,233
|1.2%
TECHNICAL COLLEGES
|Technical
|2020
|2021
|1-year change
|Flint Hills
|585
|596
|1.8%
|Manhattan Area
|466
|472
|1.2%
|NCK
|607
|622
|2.6%
|NKT
|595
|612
|2.8%
|Salina Area
|397
|462
|16.4%
|WSU Tech
|2,780
|2,723
|-2.0%
|Total
|5,429
|5,486
|1.0%