Enrollment falls at Kansas universities while community and technical colleges see a slight increase

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Board of Regents released the 2021 fall semester enrollment on Thursday.

The enrollment shows a decrease in full-time equivalency (FTE) is down at public universities. However, FTE increased at community and technical colleges in the state.

Overall, the system has a 1.1% decline in FTE enrollment on the 20th-day fall census.

Across the six state universities, there was a decrease of 1,735 FTE students (-2.4%). Community colleges experienced an increase of 425 FTE students (1.2%), while technical colleges saw an increase of 57 FTE students (1%).

This spreadsheet provides enrollment numbers in Kansas for universities, community colleges and technical colleges.

UNIVERSITIES

University 2020 2021 1-year change Emporia 4,314 4,066 -5.8% Fort Hays 9,291 8,488 -8.7% KSU 16,629 16,057 -3.4% KSU Veterinary Medicine 730 778 6.6% Pittsburg 5,501 5,141 -6.6% KU 20,614 20,552 -0.3% KU Medical Center 2,785 2,801 0.6% Wichita State 11,042 11,288 2.2% Total 70,905 69,170 -2.4%

COMMUNITY COLLEGES

Community 2020 2021 1-year change Allen 1,283 1,288 0.4% Barton 2,293 2,046 -10.8% Butler 4,524 4,348 -3.9% Cloud 953 889 -6.7% Coffeyville 1,165 1,076 -7.7% Colby 856 857 0.1% Cowley 1,771 1,723 -2.7% Dodge City 1,034 1,197 15.8% Fort Scott 1,030 1,114 8.2% Garden City 1,220 1,200 -1.7% Highland 1,317 1,324 0.5% Hutchinson 3,002 3,022 0.7% Independence 556 590 6.1% Johnson 8,054 8,987 11.6% Kansas City, Kansas 3,003 2,880 -4.1% Labette 851 874 2.6% Neosho 1,055 1,000 -5.3% Pratt 842 798 -5.2% Seward 999 1,023 2.4% Total 35,808 36,233 1.2%

TECHNICAL COLLEGES