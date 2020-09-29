McConnell Air Force Base: Trespasser apprehended in security incident

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – McConnell Air Force Base closed the entry and exit gates for a short time Tuesday morning due to a security incident.

KSN News has learned that one trespasser has been apprehended, and the base has now been reopened for authorized visitors.

KSN News will continue to follow this story online and on later KSN newscasts.

