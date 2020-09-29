WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – McConnell Air Force Base closed the entry and exit gates for a short time Tuesday morning due to a security incident.
KSN News has learned that one trespasser has been apprehended, and the base has now been reopened for authorized visitors.
KSN News will continue to follow this story online and on later KSN newscasts.
LATEST STORIES:
- McConnell Air Force Base: Trespasser apprehended in security incident
- On Ronelle’s Radar: Chilly start then pleasant Tuesday
- Racing community takes the wheel after a racer’s gear was stolen
- Sentencing Tuesday for woman who decapitated ex-boyfriend’s mother
- Mahomes outplays Jackson to lead Chiefs past Ravens 34-20