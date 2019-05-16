Environmentalist warns of more mosquitoes from recent flood waters

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An environmentalist says we may soon see an increase in mosquitoes, so the time to act, before those eggs hatch, is now.

“It is obviously a concern and something people need to be aware of,” says Marc Murrell, Director of the Great Plain Nature Center.

“My granddaughter and I are allergic to them, and so is my grandson, and we swell up huge from them,” says Abigail Blazer.

Whether you’re out enjoying the lake, or a quiet day at the pond, chances are, you are not alone.

“Where long sleeve shirts or long pants,” says Murrell. “Use a repellent that has got DEET in it and is EPA approved.”

“There is nothing you can do,” says Blazer. “We have done all the above. We have come up with vinegar and washes, everything we can think of.”

They may be hard to see now, but with recent flooding mixed with outdoor weather, mosquitoes could soon be a big problem.

“Of course, they get worse. The more humid we get the more rain we get,” Blazer says. “That is why I told the kids, since we don’t have spray, I do not want you out.”

“They can lay 500 eggs in the next week or two,” says Murrell. “It is like opening up a daycare for mosquitoes when we have this much water.”

Murrell says they can be anywhere, some carrying the deadly West Nile disease. The best medicine, along with repellant, he says, is to get ahead of the problem.

“Get rid of water in kids toys, swimming pools, bird baths, spare tires, buckets, things like that,” Murrell explains. “That water is where mosquitoes breed.”

The Reno County Health Department is offering free mosquito dunks while they have supplies. They also recommend using screen doors for windows and doors that will be left open.

