Envision broadcast boot camp visits KSN studios

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Envision is helping blind, visually impaired and typically sighted. It’s been the company mission for years.

Friday, they brought future broadcasters to the KSN studios as part of the broadcast boot camp.

“My future plans are to go into radio,” said Envision participant Austin Meyer. “Even if I have to start with some things that are not directly involved like getting coffee for people or just volunteering and work my way up.”

Meyer joined other low vision or blind participants from Envision as part of the boot camp offered once a year.

“I get to come to work and have fun every day doing some amazing programs with amazing people. So, I enjoy my job,” said Hannah Christenson with Envision.

Christenson is the Support Program Coordinator at Envision and says the boot camp is a good way to help visually impaired participants move towards a job they would enjoy.

“Learning about different career options and degree options,” said Christenson. “So, whether that’s certification options, bachelors degree, things of that nature or just getting your foot in the door for some entry-level skill sets. Really just a cool experience for our participants.”

Jimmy Swain-Lewis was one of the participants at the boot camp Friday. He got a chance to read part of a KSN newscast in braille.

Jimmy Swain-Lewis talks with radio professionals at KSN studios

“They have done tremendous networking this week and have created their own profiles and are working on branding themselves,” said Christenson. “When they present themselves to a potential employer or a place to volunteer, then they have their own signature look, their own signature sound that they would be able to brand themselves and market themselves to have a career in this industry.”

Lewis-Swain says he would consider a career in radio. He also says he is a fan of country singer Logan Mize.

Swain-Lewis got a chance to talk with radio professionals from KWLS who stopped by the KSN studios. They also surprised him with tickets to a Logan Mize concert on Saturday.

“I’m a fan,” said Swain-Lewis. “I know all the songs.”