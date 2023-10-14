WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sunday is White Cane Awareness Day, but Envision is celebrating it a day early.

The nonprofit that works to improve the quality of life for people who are blind or visually impaired commemorated its 90th year of serving the community by holding a walk.

The walk went from Exploration Place to the Keeper of the Plains and finally returned to Envision’s celebration.

The National Federation of the Blind recognizes White Cane Awareness Day every Oct. 15. It’s a way to emphasize the critical role the tool plays in allowing the visually impaired to move freely and safely from place to place.