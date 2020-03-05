Live Now
EPA releases list of products to use against the new coronavirus

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KSNW) – The Environmental Protection Agency has put together a list of disinfectant products for people to use as a protection against getting COVID-19, the new coronavirus blamed for thousands of deaths worldwide.

The EPA says the products work against SARS-CoV-2, a coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Click the download link to see the list. It includes wipes, ready-to-use products and dilutable products.

SARS-CoV-2 List 03-03-2020Download

