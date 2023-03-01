WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says an escaped juvenile is in custody.

Last month, a 15-year-old boy escaped custody while being taken from Olathe, Kansas, back to the Juvenile Detention Facility on Friday, Feb. 3. Sedgwick County says the teen was restrained in handcuffs, a belly chain and shackles during transportation.

During his transport, he kicked out the window of the van, broke the glass and dislodged the door. He then fell out of the van and ran through traffic in the direction of East Lincoln Street and South Hydraulic Avenue.

The sheriff’s office says he was taken into custody on Feb. 22. The sheriff’s office didn’t say where he was found. KSN is no longer naming the teen because he is a juvenile.