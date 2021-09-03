Escaped Kansas sex offender search passes 2-month mark, investigators tell what happens now

LARNED, Kan. (KSNT) — The search for a convicted sex offender who escaped a Kansas hospital has passed the two-month mark, and one agency looking for him shared what is happening now in the investigation.

John Freeman Colt in 2017 (Courtesy Photo/Kansas Bureau of Investigation)

According to the county attorney, after shaving his beard and changing his hair on June 30, John Freeman Colt “disguised himself as hospital staff” with a fake ID badge to escape the Larned State Hospital in Pawnee County. According to Kansas Bureau of Investigation records, Colt is a lifetime registered sex offender and has been on the run for more than two months since.

The Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office said Colt was last seen walking north from a Kwik Shop in Larned on June 30. The sheriff warned the public he should be considered dangerous.

To get an update on where investigators are now, KSN reached out to the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office, the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services and the KBI. The Pawnee County sheriff said he had no new updates in the search for Colt, and a spokesperson for KDADS, who supervises the Sexual Predator Treatment Program at the state hospital, declined to comment.

A spokesperson for the KBI gave more detail than the other two agencies:

“The US Marshal’s Service … have taken the lead in the search for Colt. We are assisting as needed. I’m sure all possibilities for his whereabouts will be considered.” Kansas Bureau of Investigation

In July, the Pawnee County Attorney said that during the handling of Colt’s escape, there was a “5 1/2 hour delay between Colt leaving the facility and law enforcement first being notified.” The neighboring Barton County sheriff took that comment a step further and criticized the handling of the situation, saying it “placed the citizens of Kansas at risk.”

Court records say a Shawnee County judge convicted Colt of aggravated sexual battery and aggravated burglary in 2001 against a woman of unspecified age in Topeka. A Kansas Department of Corrections spokesperson said he finished serving a sentence with them Feb. 16, 2016, and then moved to live at the Larned State Hospital and participate in its Sexual Predator Treatment Program.

Colt is described as:

5’6″ tall

200 pounds

Having blue eyes and short brown hair

Having a tattoo on his left arm of a heart with the letters “BH”

Colt was last seen wearing a gray, long-sleeved shirt, black pants and a dark face mask. The Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office previously said Colt might have an ID badge that says “C Jones,” and he may have a cell phone. Anyone who knows where Colt is should call 911.