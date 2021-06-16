Essential workers work through Summer heat

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – While many can avoid the extreme heat outside, some essential workers don’t have a choice.

From patrolling the roads and making arrests, to putting out fires. Hot days can make these jobs even more difficult, but essential workers are taking extra steps to assure they keep up with the heat.

“Sometimes the heat will melt the velcro, and so your radar will start sliding down,” said Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputy, Chris Stone.

An undershirt, bulletproof vest, and uniform– it’s a lot of layers to wear on a hot summer day for Sedgwick County sheriff’s Deputy Stone.

“I was on night shift for the last 6 years so this was my first real summer that I am working on the daytime and it’s an adjustment, to say the least,” said Deputy Stone.

With that adjustment comes some planning. “I just try to drink more water, usually. Ideally, we are able to stop at QuickTrip and get water from the fountains or something like that,” said Stone.

Wichita Fire Captain Chris Fleming echoes that. He is part of the rehab team. Their job is to make sure those tasked with saving you are good to go.

“Every firefighter, if it is a significant scene, will come through rehab and will take their vitals and we will check them and make sure that they are safe to go back to work,” said Captain Fleming.

On hot days, the rehab bus is key in getting the job done.

“It is fully climatized and we have fluids in there we have all kinds of things in there that we can make sure that everybody is safe,” said Fleming.