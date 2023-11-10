WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The city of Hutchinson, along with veterans and area residents, marking Veterans Day by unveiling and lighting the eternal flame at the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial.

The memorial sits on First Avenue and Walnut. The memorial was dedicated back on June 14, 1919, to pay homage to the valorous service of soldiers and sailors during the Civil War.

The memorial in Hutchinson stands as just one three of its kind in the state.

Eternal flame dedication (Courtesy: Hutchinson Chamber)

The flame was made possible by private donors and Kansas Gas Service, who helped with the installation.