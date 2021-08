EUREKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Crews are battling a fire in downtown Eureka. The fire started early Friday at the former Fidelity Lodge building located at 602. N. Main.

Fire crews are asking that you avoid the area.

So far, there is no word on how the fire started. However, storms rolled through the area overnight.

