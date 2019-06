EUREEKA, KAN. (KSNW) – One year ago tonight an E-F-3 tornado ripped through the Greenwood County town of Eureka.

The twister formed southwest of the small town and tracked northeast, damaging homes, knocking down power poles and toppling trees.

A total of eight people were hurt, but luckily there were no fatalities.

It was the fourth tornado to cause damage in Eureka since 1950.