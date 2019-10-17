Eureka students skip class for community-wide clean-up

EUREKA, Kan. (KSNW) – It was all hands on deck as hundreds of teens cut class Wednesday for a community-wide clean-up.

Eureka Junior/Senior High School partnered with a group called ‘Myreka’.

It’s an initiative that has been working on cleaning up Main Street and other areas of town.

The goal is to make Eureka more attractive to residents and encourage growth in the community.

“There’s just something about fresh paint that makes people excited,” said Jamie Lindamood, organizer of Myreka.

300 students put their books away and community members closed up shop to get their hands dirty.

There was painting, landscaping, brush clean-up and several other things to get done.

Driving through town, it was hard to miss the volunteers.

“Main Street in Eureka has just gone dormant I guess is a good way to say it, and just bringing some life back into it,” said Lindamood.

And having extra hands expedited what would normally be a much more difficult and expensive task for some who may not have the resources.

“We’re a small town and so it makes it really hard to get as much work done all in one day without the kind of manpower,” said Stephen Coulter, a member of Myreka.

Aside from helping some pocketbooks in a town that’s dealt with a lot of adversity over the years, it was also a way to show hometown pride.

“Just make it a more beautiful place and people will want to be here and actually stay here,” said Shyanne Ledford, a high school student.

“Just helping give back to the community is awesome because they do so much for us,” said Keeley Coon, a student.

This is the fifth year the students have participated in the day of community service project around town.

