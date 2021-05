WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Rescue crews are reportedly evacuating people in the area east of Ida and south of Douglas due to a possible gas leak. The call came in around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Wichita Fire Department shared the following information via Twitter.

There is a report of a gas leak in the area of Ida and Douglas; evacuations are occurring. Please avoid the area. — WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) May 26, 2021

Wichita police shared the following tweet and advised people to avoid the area.

There is a report of a gas leak in the area of Douglas and Ida. Please avoid the area. — Wichita Police (@WichitaPolice) May 26, 2021

This story is developing. KSN has a crew at the scene and will update the latest information as it becomes available.