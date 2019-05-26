Evacuation for Fall River area rescinded; residents return home

GREENWOOD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Greenwood County Emergency Manager is now rescinding the evacuation notice placed on May 24 for the residents south of the Fall River Dam and the city of Fall River. At this time it is safe for residents to return to their properties.

The Red Cross shelter located in Eureka will be closing May. 26. All residents in the evacuated area are urged to follow the Greenwood County Emergency Management on social media to keep updated on changing conditions.

The also urge all citizens to sign up fo the count’s emergency notification system CodeRED.