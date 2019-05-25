Evacuations and rescues: Fall River Lake flooding impacting residents Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Flooding at Fall River Lake forces officials to release water from the dam. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Flooding at Fall River Lake forces officials to release water from the dam. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Flooding at Fall River Lake forces officials to release water from the dam. [ + - ] Video

FALL RIVER, Kan. (KSNW) -- Emergency crews worked overnight and into Saturday morning in Fall River and surrounding areas, evacuating residents as record water levels were released from the Fall River Dam.

Dozens of individuals left their homes overnight. About a dozen went to the local shelter at Jefferson Street Baptist in Eureka. Most others went to family and friends. Some homes have had flooding but no injuries have been reported.

Greenwood County Emergency Management said they had one water rescue about a half mile south of Neal, 10 miles east of Eureka around 3:30 a.m. Two people and their dog had to climb on to of their car to wait for rescuers to arrive. The Kansas National Guard Swift Water Team helped with the rescue and no one was injured.

Kansas Wildlife Parks & Tourism crews are conducting search and rescue operations at Fall River Lake. Drone video provided by Greenwood Co. Emergency Management showed boats checking on a flooded RV.

"Citizens are being urged to stay away from Fall River and the City of Fall River south of the Fall River dam as 36k cfs is still currently being released," according to an Emergency Management Facebook post. "Barricades are being placed, for your safety do not cross them. Turn around don't drown."

Levi Vinson, Emergency Management Director, says this is an unprecedented event for Fall River Reservoir is 40 feet above normal. He says they have never been in a situation of having the water this high, and having to release this much water downstream.

The Red Cross Emergency Shelter at Jefferson Street Baptist will stay open as long as needed. Pastor John Craighead is also working with church volunteers. They've canceled Sunday School to ensure they have enough room for people who need assistance.

Zach Parent was camping at the lake and was told to evacuate late Friday night. He says they were able to get out without any problems. He says his family that lives by the lake said it was the worst they've ever seen, and have lived in the area their whole lives.

"I have never seen the water go out of the banks below the dam," said Parent.

The Army Corps of Engineers is monitoring the lake levels. You can check the current conditions here.