NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Newton Fire/EMS is working on a leak from a 500-gallon propane tank at Forest Products in the 700 block of S. Spencer.

Authorities say the road has been closed, and they have begun evacuating about a half-mile radius around the site. Future Foam, Heritage Fire Sprinkler, Forest Products, Bunting, Caring Hands Humane Society and other businesses have been evacuated.

Evacuations are underway in parts of Newton following a propane tank leak at Forest Products.(KSN Photo)

Those on the edge of the half-mile radius are asked to shelter in place.

KSN News will continue to provide updates on this story online and on KSN News at Noon.