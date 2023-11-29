NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Newton Fire/EMS is working on a leak from a 500-gallon propane tank at Forest Products in the 700 block of S. Spencer.
Authorities say the road has been closed, and they have begun evacuating about a half-mile radius around the site. Future Foam, Heritage Fire Sprinkler, Forest Products, Bunting, Caring Hands Humane Society and other businesses have been evacuated.
Those on the edge of the half-mile radius are asked to shelter in place.
