WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The military dogs who work at McConnell Air Force Base got their eyes examined Tuesday, thanks to an ophthalmology team from Kansas State University Veterinary Health Center.

The team checked the working dogs for cataracts, redness, squinting, cloudy corneas, and other vision problems that could indicate serious diseases.

“It’s really an honor to be able to care for these dogs for all that they do for our country,” Dr. Jessica Meekins, assoc. professor of ophthalmology, K-State Vet Health Center, said. “It’s just been an amazing experience to get to work with them and get to know them, just do a little bit to help with their health care.”

The team also gave eye exams to assistance dogs with Kansas Speciality Dog Service in Washington, Kansas.

“Our goal is to screen active service and working animals for eye diseases that could impact the ability to perform their jobs, and in doing so, help them better serve their human owners and handlers,” Meekins said.

The vision exams are part of an American College of Veterinary Ophthalmologists/Epicur Pharma National Service Animal Eye Exam event. This is the 14th year for the event. K-State’s Veterinary Health Center has participated since 2013.