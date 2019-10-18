Free flu shots offered this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – With cold and flu season upon us, the 10th annual Operation Immunization will be held Saturday.

The event provides free flu vaccines to those who are unemployed, uninsured or unable to pay. Walk-in clinics will be held 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the following six sites:

GraceMed Health Clinic, 1122 N. Topeka St.

Guadalupe Clinic, 2825 S. Hillside St.

Guadalupe Clinic, 940 S. Saint Francis

HealthCore Clinic, 2707 E. 21st St. N.

Hunter Health, 527 N. Grove St.

Café con Leche, Annual Screening Health Fair, North High School, 1437 N. Rochester St.

The event is a partnership with KU School of Pharmacy.

