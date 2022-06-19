WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)–The first-ever story walk is now installed in the north end of Wichita. The idea behind it is to get families out and active during summer break. But also educate the public at the same time.

When people arrive at Evergreen Park, they can now see 20 different posts spread through the park. Each post will have one page of the book, and this month’s book is about a Hispanic family.

“The book is called dreamers and it’s an immigration story and it’s about a woman and her son immigrating to the United States from Mexico and we wanted to do this book because it is going to be in the evergreen park- a historically Hispanic population and the cool thing about this is the book is available both in English and in Spanish,” said Communication Specialist at Wichita Public Library, Sean Jones.

The books will be swapped out every two to three months and families can expect to read bilingual books all year long – while enjoying the outdoors.

“We know that literacy and physical activity within the Hispanic and African American community is very low and so we want to expose kids to literacy in a fun way since they’re very little. So, mom’s come here and read to the kids and the kids walk. So, both purposes are accomplished with story walk,” said Family Life Agent at K-State Research Extension Center, Elizabeth Brunscheen-Cartagena.



Residents can also request a bilingual book of their preference and submit that to the evergreen library. The debut of the Story Walk will officially be on Wednesday, June 22.