Evergy can help with utilities and rent payments

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — For those who may still be looking for some assistance with paying rent and utilities, Evergy wants you to know that there is help out there.

The Kansas Housing Resources Council is administering funds to help residents out who need assistance with past rental and utility payments for up to a year. The past due amount has to have occurred between April 2020 and April 2021.

The program is available for people who live in Kansas and Missouri and are renting at their primary residence. Estimated household income must be at or below 80% of the area median income, and at least one household member must be receiving unemployment benefits.

Evergy will be returning to standard disconnect procedures at the beginning of May but encourages customers to seek financial assistance through the program if they need it. They are also currently waiving late fees and offering payment plans to help with bills.

Future rental assistance is also available for up to three months. Those who wish to take advantage of the program can sign up now with enrollment open through September 30.

For more information on the financial help that is offered be sure to click here.

Or feel free to call Evergy’s customer service line: 1-800-383-1183