Evergy: Electric rates won’t increase, but your bill may be higher next month

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Evergy took to Twitter to dispel any myths about electric rate increases.

The company said rates won’t increase, but your bill may be higher based on the amount of electricity you used during the cold weather.

Evergy said the cost you see on your electric bill varies based on how much electricity (kilowatt-hours) you used that month. An average residential customer uses about 900 kilowatts each month. With the cold weather, the company said electric usage will likely be higher especially if you use electricity to heat your home. If you conserve energy, usage would reflect that and your bill would be lower than it would have been.

In Kansas, electricity is regulated by the Kansas Corporation Commission. The KCC can work with utilities to spread unexpected higher costs over a longer period to help minimize the impact on customers.

Evergy said in deregulated states like Texas, electric companies pass through fuel costs directly to customers immediately, so customers may not be insulated from dramatic fluctuations.

Evergy offers an Average Payment Plan that can help avoid larger seasonal fluctuations to help with budgeting. The company also said hundreds of social service agencies throughout the state provide budget and bill assistance. Call 211 to identify local agencies that may be able to help you.

You can also click here to learn more about bill assistance programs like LIHEAP in Missouri or LIEAP in Kansas. These are federally funded bill assistance programs. Applications close on March 4.