Evergy extends the deadline for scholarship applications

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) —The deadline for Evergy’s scholarship program has been extended.

The new deadline is Monday, April 19th. The program offers ten, $1,000 scholarships to be used for tuition, books, or other fees in college. The scholarships are available every year to those who live in lower-income communities in Wichita.

All scholarships will be forfeited if not used within six (6) months from the date of award.

So we want to find ways to get out of poverty, and I think education is one of those ways,” explained Wichita’s District 1 City Councilmember, Brandon Johnson. “And it’s not just for 4-year universities.”

To find out how to apply for the Evergy Scholarship fund, click here.

