Evergy finalizes modifications for large power poles in northeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Evergy will modify a rebuilt transmission line along Mossman and Green streets in northeast Wichita.

It was based on feedback at an open house last December where residents expressed concern about the size and placement of steel poles.

The company said they will replace the top sections of steel turning structures with shorter sections, reducing their overall height by an average of 10 to 12 feet. Evergy will also replace steel in-line structures with wood poles, reducing their overall height by an average of 10 to 12 feet and moving them an average of 10 to 12 feet closer to the roadway.

Construction will begin in October and be complete by the end of the year.

“Our changes to the line along Mossman and Green will reduce the footprint of the line for residents of the area,” said Jeff Beasley, Evergy Vice President, Customer Operations. “We appreciate the community input, which drove the decision in how to modify the transmission line.”

After those modifications are complete, Evergy will re-evaluate options regarding the rebuilt line along Hydraulic between 11th and 17th streets. Evergy will host a public open house in 2021 before finalizing plans to rebuild the line that connects the Mossman Street substation to one on the WSU campus.

