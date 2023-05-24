WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Evergy Connect held an event in Wichita on Tuesday to help renters apply for the City of Wichita’s housing stability program. It is a program that helps renters pay rent and utility bills.

“If you’re struggling, please contact us so we can help you connect you with resources, get you on a payment plan, just kinda have us help you find out what’s available to you,” said Kaley Bohlen, Evergy communications manager.

Staff advised customers on saving money when the Kansas heat kicks in and provided LED lightbulbs and fans.

Customers that were unable to attend the event can visit Evergy Connect during business hours, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and receive personal assistance. In addition, they can access public-use computers, printers and scanners to complete and submit applications for the housing stability program.

To complete the application process, proof of income (bank statement, two most recent pay stubs or unemployment statement), rental/lease agreement (including any eviction notices), valid state or federal-issued ID, social security numbers of all household members and most recent utility bills (electric, gas and water) are required.

Evergy Connect is located at 111 South Ellis Street, off of Douglas. The number to call is 316-440-2070.