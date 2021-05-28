Evergy is moving toward ‘cleaner,’ sustainable energy with new plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Evergy announced that the company filed its first Integrated Resource Plan, IRP, on Friday.

The company filed the plan with the Kansas Corporation Commission. Officials said this is the first step in moving toward the company’s goal of moving toward sustainable energy, and net-zero carbon-emissions, reducing the company’s carbon footprint.

“We’re on a journey to a cleaner energy future, while balancing the highest priorities of reliability and affordability for our customers. Our coal-fired fossil plants are now more flexible than ever and frequently operate as a backup to renewable generation sources. This flexibility allows us to adapt to real-time needs – running fossil plants more when renewable availability is low or customer demand is high. This measured transition toward more sustainable resource options maintains the reliability our customers need.” David Campbell, Evergy President and chief executive officer

The plan prioritizes sustainability, reliability and cost competitiveness with retirement of 1,200 megawatts of coal-based fossil generation and the addition of 3,200 MW of renewable generation in the next 10 years.

The company’s goal is to reduce carbon emissions 70% by 2030 and achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2045.

This comes after the company faced reliability challenges driven by the extreme winter weather in February, demonstrating the value of dispatchable generation with fuel on the ground. This resulted in statewide rolling blackouts, leaving thousands of Kansans without power.

The filing includes the same forecasted generation additions and retirements announced in April when Evergy filed its IRP with the Missouri Public Service Commission.