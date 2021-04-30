Evergy moves up timeline to close coal-fired plants

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Evergy officials say the utility plans to close two coal-fired plants in the next nine years as part of its effort to reduce its use of fossil fuels.

The company said in a report to regulators filed Friday that it will close its coal-fired plant near Lawrence by the end of 2023.

The plant is the utility’s oldest, with some units dating back to the 1960s.

Evergy also will close Unit 3 of the Jeffrey Energy Center near St. Marys, Kansas, in 2030, rather than 2039 as originally expected.

Evergy’s plan is to reduce its carbon emissions by 70% by 2030 and reach net-zero emissions by 2045.

The latest news straight to your Inbox: Click here to sign up for the KSN Daily News Digest

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories