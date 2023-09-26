WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichitans are recognizing National Drive Electric Week by testing out electric cars.

Evergy hosted Tuesday’s test drives.

They say the celebration raises awareness of the benefits of electric and hybrid cars, motorcycles and trucks.

Evergy says electric cars are the vehicles of the future and will become even more common.

“That’s why we want to make sure that customers have access to learning about electric vehicles. To test driving them, to making sure they can have their questions answered. And we also want to make sure that they’re aware of the programs that benefit them,” said Evergy Spokesperson Courtney Lewis.

If you missed Tuesday’s test drives, Evergy hosts them four times a month. The next test drive is on Oct. 5.

Evergy also gives rebates for installing electric car chargers at home.