Evergy proposing extra charges for solar panel users

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The Evergy power company is proposing charging customers with solar panels about $25 a month, even if their homes use almost no electricity from the power grid.

And if that plan is rejected, Evergy wants to charge all customers a minimum of $35 a month, even if they don’t use solar power.

For most customers, the charge would simply count against their energy consumption. But poorer households that don’t use much electricity would pay more.

Evergy says it needs to recover the cost of having electricity on demand for solar-equipped homes. State regulators will hold a virtual public hearing on the proposed rates at 6 p.m. Thursday.

