Evergy reports power outages in south-central Kansas, 100 poles snapped, downed or damaged

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Evergy shared the following message via Twitter Friday evening: “This storm activity caused 60,000 outages in the service area, including 100 poles snapped, downed or damaged. More than 50% of the outages have been restored.”

Evergy stated, “Two separate storms moved through our service area today, producing wind gust and straight line wind in excess of 80 mph as well as significant lightning strikes and hail.”

Earlier, Evergy tweeted that they have more than 500 line personnel out working to restore power and an additional 150 people working on clearing trees from lines. Evergy said additional crews have joined their team in the hardest hit areas to keep working on power restoration through the night.

