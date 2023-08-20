WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Evergy responded to an outage in southwest Wichita Sunday evening that affected over 6,000 customers. It is now only affecting 2,077 customers.

Courtesy: Evergy

Evergy’s outage map states that the first outage report came out at 4:41 p.m.

The estimated restoration is 6:15 p.m.

Sedgwick County dispatch has confirmed an electrical pole fire in the 800 block of W. McCormick St, but not if it is related to the power outage.

Evergy has not yet confirmed the cause of the outage.

KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.